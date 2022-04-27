SC Lottery
VIDEO: Woman refuses police commands, steals patrol car while in handcuffs

Police in Tennessee say a woman stole a patrol car after being arrested for DUI. (Source: WTVF, DICKSON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, CNN)
By Jason Lamb
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) - Police in Tennessee had their work cut out for them earlier this week as they tried to pull a woman over for DUI, but she refused in more ways than one.

Deputies with the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office said the incident started when they noticed a taillight out on a car 27-year-old Jennifer Cunningham was driving during the overnight hours on Monday.

When they attempted to stop the vehicle, the woman took off.

“Cunningham turned around, took out a mailbox, and took out her tire in the process,” said Jennifer Caruthers, with the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office.

After a short pursuit, Cunningham was taken into custody for DUI and other charges. Deputies said they handcuffed her and sat her in the back of a patrol car, but she wouldn’t stay there for long.

Authorities said the 27-year-old managed to get her handcuffed wrists from behind to the front and then slide through a small window in a glass partition.

“My first reaction was how did she fit through the partitions so easily. I mean, that window is pretty small,” Caruthers said.

But Cunningham wasn’t done yet. Deputies said she managed to get drive off in one of their police cars before crashing into another deputy’s cruiser.

“Had the other vehicle not been sitting there, she could have easily hit one of our deputies,” Caruthers said. “I don’t think we’ve ever had a case like this before.”

Eventually, Cunningham was taken into police custody, and the sheriff’s office said she is facing more than 20 charges.

“Hopefully, this will be a final lesson learned for this young lady. She’s got a lot of life ahead of her if she can get her life together and learn from this incident,” Caruthers said.

Copyright 2022 WTVF via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

