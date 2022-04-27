“We lost a hero:” Friends remember fallen Officer Drew Barr

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - Cayce Police Officer Drew Barr, whose watch ended Sunday, was known to friends as a lifelong servant, with a giving heart.

They describe Barr as someone who was always putting others before himself.

In a statement released after he was shot and killed, the Cayce Fire Department said of Barr, “You were a great friend to all who had the privilege to know you.”

Those friends came from all over, from the rural fire department in Monetta where he served the community to the South Carolina State House in the capital city.

“We lost a hero,” Rep. Seth Rose (D-Richland) said. “We lost somebody who cared about his community.”

Rose came to know Barr through his work as an attorney. He’s processing the loss of a man he says was fair and treated everyone with respect.

“Through my State House duties he and I would often talk about legislation that he thought would benefit first responders,” he said. “We kind of bonded and connected on those issues. And I saw him probably 10 days before this tragedy. I woke up on Sunday morning and I could not believe – and I’m still in shock and cannot believe this.”

Rose said he’d exchange text messages with Barr, and said he’ll remember him for his good sense of humor and smile.

Barr joined the Monetta Fire Department in his teenage years. He was an EMT with Lexington County EMS from 2013-2016 before joining the Cayce Police family.

Barr previously survived getting shot in the line of duty shortly after joining Cayce Police in May of 2017.

“He could have said you know what, this isn’t for me, I don’t want to continue down this path, but that I know just strengthened his resolve to help the community,” Rose said. “I’m thankful that I got to know him.”

That sentiment is one being shared by many in the community following Barr’s tragic death.

Funeral services for Barr will be held on Thursday in his hometown of Batesburg-Leesville. The family will have visitation hours from 3:00 to 4:45 P.M. at Batesburg-Leesville High School. The funeral service will be held at 5:00 P.M.

Barr’s family is asking those wishing to honor his legacy to donate to the Steel Paws Initiative, a promotion benefiting K9 programs in Richland and Lexington counties. The steel paws event will be held at Steel Hands Brewing on Foreman Street in Cayce on Saturday from 1 to 6 P.M.

