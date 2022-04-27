Working Wednesdays: Cantey Tech offering careers in IT

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Cantey Tech Consulting is offering careers in Information Technology or IT. Some positions offer work from home opportunities. The company will discuss job openings on Working Wednesdays.

Cantey Tech started in Charleston in 2007. “It is South Carolina’s largest and most responsive commercial IT support company,” CEO Willis Cantey said.

The company has more than 90 team members supporting clients in 17 states, working with businesses, law firms, medical practices and school districts.

“For nine straight years, Cantey Tech has been on the INC 2000 List of America’s Fastest Growing Companies, and has been recognized as one of the Top Places to Work in SC,” Cantey said.

Among current openings, is a job for a Student Information Systems Administrator, a work from home position. Other jobs include network engineer, business development executive, and a junior tech service intern. To see the full list of jobs, and to apply, click the link.

Watch “Working Wednesdays” live at 1 p.m. every Wednesday on Live5+, the streaming app, available for free on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. After the live event is over, you can also find the recording and stream earlier editions of “Working Wednesdays” for free anytime on Live5+!

Ann McGill will talk with representatives from the companies to get in-depth information about the types of services and products they provide, as well as training, benefits and other information to help you decide if it’s a company you might want to work for.

Once the live stream is finished, it will be shared right here at Live5News.com and on Live 5 Facebook.

If your business would like to share job information through this format, send an email to amcgill@live5news.com and be sure to put ‘Working Wednesdays’ in the subject line.

