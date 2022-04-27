SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Working Wednesdays: Cantey Tech offering careers in IT

Some positions are work from home opportunities
Cantey Tech Consulting is offering careers in Information Technology or IT.
Cantey Tech Consulting is offering careers in Information Technology or IT.(Live 5)
By Ann McGill
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Cantey Tech Consulting is offering careers in Information Technology or IT. Some positions offer work from home opportunities. The company will discuss job openings on Working Wednesdays.

Cantey Tech started in Charleston in 2007. “It is South Carolina’s largest and most responsive commercial IT support company,” CEO Willis Cantey said.

The company has more than 90 team members supporting clients in 17 states, working with businesses, law firms, medical practices and school districts.

“For nine straight years, Cantey Tech has been on the INC 2000 List of America’s Fastest Growing Companies, and has been recognized as one of the Top Places to Work in SC,” Cantey said.

Among current openings, is a job for a Student Information Systems Administrator, a work from home position. Other jobs include network engineer, business development executive, and a junior tech service intern. To see the full list of jobs, and to apply, click the link.

Watch “Working Wednesdays” live at 1 p.m. every Wednesday on Live5+, the streaming app, available for free on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. After the live event is over, you can also find the recording and stream earlier editions of “Working Wednesdays” for free anytime on Live5+!

Ann McGill will talk with representatives from the companies to get in-depth information about the types of services and products they provide, as well as training, benefits and other information to help you decide if it’s a company you might want to work for.

Once the live stream is finished, it will be shared right here at Live5News.com and on Live 5 Facebook.

If your business would like to share job information through this format, send an email to amcgill@live5news.com and be sure to put ‘Working Wednesdays’ in the subject line.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Police release statement on video of gunfire interrupting youth baseball game in N. Charleston
Carolyn Anderson, the principal of Septima P. Clark Academy was placed on leave pending an...
Charleston principal placed on leave days after promotion
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey speaks to media after gunfire during a youth baseball game...
$10K reward offered for arrest in Monday night shooting at youth baseball game
The suspects included 12 adults and one juvenile, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division...
7 in Summerville among 13 arrested in human trafficking operation
The Charleston Police Department says a portion of Clements Ferry Road is closed while they...
Clements Ferry Road reopened, crash cleared

Latest News

Beaufort County deputies and a K-9 unit responded to Battery Creek High School after staff...
High school in Beaufort County evacuated after bomb threat, deputies say
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Colleton Co. Schools extends summer program registration
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: City of Charleston set to review design of $22M affordable housing project
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police arrest woman in King Street shooting