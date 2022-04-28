SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

7-month-old baby shot and killed in Ohio

Toledo Police said that a baby, Desire Hughes, was killed after shots were fired into a vehicle.
Toledo Police said that a baby, Desire Hughes, was killed after shots were fired into a vehicle.(Source: Gray News)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - A 7-month-old baby was shot and killed Wednesday,

Toledo Police said that Desire Hughes was killed after shots were fired into a vehicle belonging to her father, Jeremiah Hughes, WTVG reported.

Officers responded to a hospital where the baby was being treated for at least one gunshot wound.

Hughes, 20, was driving when occupants of an unknown vehicle fired shots into his car at the intersection of Jackman Road and Hillcrest Avenue, police said.

The father was grazed by a bullet and released from the hospital.

At this time, no suspects are in custody, police said.

Copyright 2022 WTVG via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carolyn Anderson, the principal of Septima P. Clark Academy was placed on leave pending an...
Charleston principal placed on leave days after promotion
Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Police release statement on video of gunfire interrupting youth baseball game in N. Charleston
Justin Moore, shown here in a Charleston County jail booking photo from August 2020, was out on...
Shooting suspect accused of injuring child was on ankle monitor from murder case
Country music star Darius Rucker is bringing a new music festival to the Lowcountry this fall.
Darius Rucker bringing music festival to Riverfront Park
Lori Ferguson and her family were at Pepperhill Park Monday night and her son, Sylas, was on...
RiverDogs to host North Charleston youth baseball teams whose game was halted by gunfire

Latest News

Renters are being forced out of their homes because the cost is too high.
Americans are facing soaring rental prices
FILE - Syringes and a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are displayed at a mass COVID-19...
Moderna seeks to be 1st with COVID-19 vaccine for littlest kids
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Sheriff on SC carjacking suspects: ‘They’re about to learn’
Local civilians walk past a tank destroyed during heavy fighting in an area controlled by...
Ukraine says Russian offensive in east picks up momentum