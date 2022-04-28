The Charleston night market is looking for Lowcountry vendors with wow factor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s the first time in two years the Charleston City Night Market is back to normal since COVID. Every Friday and Saturday night through December vendors, live music, and the town’s history will fill the streets of Downtown Charleston.

Market manager, Karen Williams, says they are looking to take on about 20 new vendors this season who have a wow factor and a passion for their craft.

Williams says the Charleston City Night Market wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for the day market.

Both the day and night markets are an experience and have roots in the city’s history, Williams says. Some families have participated in the market for decades and booths have been passed down through multiple generations.

The story behind the vendors is what makes the market unique, and they are looking for people who will bring their stories with their handmade items.

Williams says they have an obligation to protect their existing vendors from oversaturation, so they won’t be accepting a list of vendors ranging from jewelry, candles, and photography.

“We want to keep it new and again as I mentioned we had 100 plus applicants in January, screened 80, and only took 60. We want that wow, that’s different, we want it to be unique, we want it to be low country,” Williams says.

The night market will only be accepting local handmade items. The application deadline is May 9th at 1 p.m. Applicants will be contacted within four days of applying to be notified if they will advance to the screening phase.

The Charleston City Night Market hopes to start new vendors by Memorial Day weekend. They are looking for 20 vendors who have pride and a passion for their craft.

Click here for the application.

