SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charleston police investigating fatal crash near Daniel Island

The Charleston Police Department is investigating a crash near the Daniel Island area that took...
The Charleston Police Department is investigating a crash near the Daniel Island area that took the life of one person.(Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a crash near the Daniel Island area that took the life of one person.

It happened on Tuesday morning on Clements Ferry Road near Clements Crest Lane.

A report states that a 76-year-old man was driving a Volkswagen sedan when he attempted to make a left-hand turn onto Clements Ferry Road and was struck by a Hyundai SUV.

“The driver of the Volkswagen suffered significant injuries and was transported to MUSC via helicopter,” Charleston police officials said. “He succumbed to his injuries a short time later.”

The coroner’s office has not yet identified the deceased.

According to police, two females, a driver and passenger, in the Hyundai SUV were not injured.

“Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is continuing to investigate the collision,” CPD officials said. “No charges have been filed at this time. The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the deceased.”

Anyone with any information that may be pertinent to the investigation is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department Traffic Division at (843) 965-4084.

Police say this fatal collision is the third investigated by the Charleston Police Department in 2022, and marks the total number of traffic-related deaths in the City of Charleston at three for the year.

Traffic Fatality Breakdown Year-to-Date:

  • Vehicle versus Pedestrian – 1
  • Vehicle versus Vehicle – 2

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carolyn Anderson, the principal of Septima P. Clark Academy was placed on leave pending an...
Charleston principal placed on leave days after promotion
Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Police release statement on video of gunfire interrupting youth baseball game in N. Charleston
Justin Moore, shown here in a Charleston County jail booking photo from August 2020, was out on...
Shooting suspect accused of injuring child was on ankle monitor from murder case
Gather Mount Pleasant is planned for Midtown Avenue right across from MUSC Midtown off of...
New Mount Pleasant public gathering space raising concern
Eric Wayne Humphries’ charges include two counts of assault and battery of a high and...
Man accused of stealing $4,000 trailer and almost hitting 2 deputies with vehicle

Latest News

Dominion Energy is working to restore power to approximately 2,000 customers in West Ashley.
FIRST ALERT: Bees Ferry Road closed because of downed power line
April is Autism Awareness Month, and a special program at MUSC is helping adults living with...
Autism News Network Program at MUSC builds social, professional skills for adults
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office says an arrest has been made in connection to an April...
Deputies make arrest in Hollywood area double shooting
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies make arrest in Hollywood area double shooting