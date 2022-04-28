Charleston police investigating fatal crash near Daniel Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a crash near the Daniel Island area that took the life of one person.

It happened on Tuesday morning on Clements Ferry Road near Clements Crest Lane.

A report states that a 76-year-old man was driving a Volkswagen sedan when he attempted to make a left-hand turn onto Clements Ferry Road and was struck by a Hyundai SUV.

“The driver of the Volkswagen suffered significant injuries and was transported to MUSC via helicopter,” Charleston police officials said. “He succumbed to his injuries a short time later.”

The coroner’s office has not yet identified the deceased.

According to police, two females, a driver and passenger, in the Hyundai SUV were not injured.

“Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is continuing to investigate the collision,” CPD officials said. “No charges have been filed at this time. The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the deceased.”

Anyone with any information that may be pertinent to the investigation is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department Traffic Division at (843) 965-4084.

Police say this fatal collision is the third investigated by the Charleston Police Department in 2022, and marks the total number of traffic-related deaths in the City of Charleston at three for the year.

Traffic Fatality Breakdown Year-to-Date:

Vehicle versus Pedestrian – 1

Vehicle versus Vehicle – 2

