Congressional candidates address gun violence after shots fired near kids’ ball game

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One of the candidates hoping to unseat U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace held a news conference at the ball field where gunfire interrupted a youth baseball game Monday night.

Children were playing baseball at Pepperhill Park at approximately 8:45 p.m. when an estimated 50 to 75 gunshots erupted. Video recorded by the parent of one of the players showed children and spectators running for safety.

Dr. Annie Andrews, the Democratic candidate for the First Congressional District, addressed the incident, saying the shooting is a result of a bigger issue.

“This isn’t just about guns. It’s about the roots of violent crime in South Carolina,” Andrews said. “There’s a lack of Economic Opportunity and educational equity in this community that has existed for decades. People don’t have access to jobs with a living wage.”

Meanwhile, incumbent Republican Rep. Nancy Mace said families should never go through something like those families experienced Monday night.

During a one-on-one interview Tuesday, she said the shooting is an example of why local law enforcement needs more funding.

Katie Arrington, who is also running against Mace, and her campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

North Charleston Police are still searching for the suspects behind a shooting near a youth baseball game on Monday.

