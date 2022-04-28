SC Lottery
Deputies investigating after woman shot in West Ashley

Investigators with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information after a woman...
Investigators with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information after a woman was shot in the West Ashley area.(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information after a woman was shot in the West Ashley area.

On Thursday morning, deputies responded to a home on Hitching Post Road for a disturbance and an assault where authorities say shots were fired, and a woman transported to the hospital in connection to the incident.

A witness said three people, two females and one male, knocked on the door, asked for their vehicle and asked where an individual was.

After the witness said she did know anything about what they were asking about, one of the trio identified as the male subject, said he was going to “shoot up” her home which led to the witness closing the door.

The witness said she then heard someone and one of the trio fighting, then reported banging on the door, and shortly after three to four gunshots were heard followed by screaming and a car screeching off.

The incident report states that the front door and a window were damaged.

Witnesses reported that the suspects were possibly in a black or gray Dodge Charger and a Honda. Officials with the sheriff’s office said a short time later after the incident, a woman arrived at MUSC with a gunshot wound which was not life-threatening.

“Deputies believe the injury was connected to the Hitching Post Road incident,” the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 743-7200.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

