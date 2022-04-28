Deputies make arrest in Hollywood area double shooting

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says an arrest has been made in connection to an April shooting in Hollywood that left two people injured.

Lawrence Devon Green, 40, was arrested Wednesday. He is charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, an affidavit states.

A police report states deputies responded to Sugar Hill Road in Hollywood around 2:42 a.m. on April 11 in reference to a shooting. Deputies found two victims at the scene, one with a single gunshot wound and a second with multiple gunshot wounds, the report states.

Deputies were able to administer first aid to the victims before they were transported to the hospital, according to the police report.

An affidavit states Green pulled out a gun and started shooting after a verbal argument at the residence.

Green was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

