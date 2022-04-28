Driver killed in vehicle crash in Moncks Corner

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a driver is dead following a vehicle crash in Moncks Corner Thursday morning. It happened at 8:25 a.m. on U.S. 52 near Old U.S. 52 at 8:52 a.m.

Trooper Nick Pye said a 2010 Honda SUV was traveling east on U.S. 52 when it ran off the road, struck a ditch, then hit a concrete barrier.

The coroner’s office has not identified the deceased.

