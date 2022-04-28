SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

FDA expected to ban menthol cigarettes

Newport cigarettes, a Reynolds American brand, are on display at a Smoker Friendly shop in...
Newport cigarettes, a Reynolds American brand, are on display at a Smoker Friendly shop in Pittsburgh.((AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Menthol cigarettes may end up fading away like smoke.

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to unveil a rule that would ban menthol from being used in the production of cigarettes.

Officials say this is a necessary step to help protect public health.

Nearly 19 million people smoke menthol cigarettes, and according to the FDA, most of them are minorities.

The FDA says taking menthol out of cigarettes could result in saving 650,000 premature deaths over the next four decades.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says overall smoking rates hit an all-time low in 2018, but add smoking is still the top cause of preventable death.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carolyn Anderson, the principal of Septima P. Clark Academy was placed on leave pending an...
Charleston principal placed on leave days after promotion
Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Police release statement on video of gunfire interrupting youth baseball game in N. Charleston
Justin Moore, shown here in a Charleston County jail booking photo from August 2020, was out on...
Shooting suspect accused of injuring child was on ankle monitor from murder case
Lori Ferguson and her family were at Pepperhill Park Monday night and her son, Sylas, was on...
RiverDogs to host North Charleston youth baseball teams whose game was halted by gunfire
Country music star Darius Rucker is bringing a new music festival to the Lowcountry this fall.
Darius Rucker bringing music festival to Riverfront Park

Latest News

President Joe Biden is asking Congress on Thursday for new powers to seize and repurpose the...
Biden wants another $33B to help Ukraine battle Russia
The South Carolina State House in Columbia.
WATCH LIVE: Groups criticize SC Senate’s failure to pass hate crime bill
FILE - Twitter is banning ads that deny the scientific consensus on climate change, the social...
Twitter, in possibly last quarterly report, sees user growth
A "now hiring" sign is posted in Garnet Valley, Pa., Monday, May 10, 2021. Applications for...
US economy shrank by 1.4% in Q1 but consumers kept spending