Final phase approved for Summerville Parkway that aims to ease traffic

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation has reportedly received its final construction contract for Berlin G. Myers Parkway in Summerville

The project has been in the works for 18 years. Now officials are set to build the final 3.9 miles of the roadway.

This last phase will create a new four-lane roadway to take some of the traffic off of Main Street, Highway 17-A and Bacons Bridge Road.

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham says he applauds the announcement of the final contract.

“Anybody who has been in Summerville lately knows they need relief when it comes to Main Street,” Graham says. “The parkway extension will create a new artery for the people of Summerville and help relieve congestion on the roads. It is going to be a great addition to the community, and I was glad to be part of it.”

There is no official word yet on when the final phase will be completed.

