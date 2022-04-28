SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Former Charleston mayor reducing duties on International African American Museum Board

Former Charleston Mayor Joe Riley is transitioning to a lifetime membership on the...
Former Charleston Mayor Joe Riley is transitioning to a lifetime membership on the International African American Museum's member of the board of directors, which will allow him to step down from committee duties but to participate on an at-will, as-needed basis, museum officials said.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The International African American Museum is praising former Charleston Mayor Joe Riley as it announced he is limiting his duties after decades of commitment to the facility.

Museum spokesperson Marco Corona said Riley is shifting to a lifetime membership on the board of directors, but not leaving the board.

“This is a specific board member status associated with this period of founding and creation of the museum,” Corona said. “It is an official board member designation, but does allow for stepping down from committee duties and participating on an at-will, as-needed basis.”

In a statement, the museum said it is “incredibly grateful” to Riley:

No one has been closer to or more committed to this project than he. From a powerful, inspiring announcement in a state-of-the-city address in 2000 to thousands of hours meeting with individuals—knocking on doors, telling the stories that have rarely been told and often overlooked—Riley has been passionately and unassailably committed to the creation of this museum.

In a farewell statement, Riley thanked those who have been involved in the decades-long path in the museum’s creation and declared his support for the museum, its leadership and the community of staff and volunteers that will bring it to life.

“Though I’ve only had the pleasure of working with former Mayor Riley for a year, I have felt his impact and the full weight of his dream for and commitment to this institution,” IAAM President and CEO Dr. Tonya Matthews said. “As I have said before, stewarding this museum forward is a weighty privilege and I am grateful to have had him as a guide.”

Riley’s announcement comes as museum officials said the facility is “mere months” away from opening.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carolyn Anderson, the principal of Septima P. Clark Academy was placed on leave pending an...
Charleston principal placed on leave days after promotion
Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Police release statement on video of gunfire interrupting youth baseball game in N. Charleston
Justin Moore, shown here in a Charleston County jail booking photo from August 2020, was out on...
Shooting suspect accused of injuring child was on ankle monitor from murder case
Gather Mount Pleasant is planned for Midtown Avenue right across from MUSC Midtown off of...
New Mount Pleasant public gathering space raising concern
Eric Wayne Humphries’ charges include two counts of assault and battery of a high and...
Man accused of stealing $4,000 trailer and almost hitting 2 deputies with vehicle

Latest News

Congressional candidate Dr. Annie Andrews held a news conference Thursday at the park where...
Congressional candidates address gun violence after shots fired near kids’ ball game
A new development made up of over 2,000 acres on Johns Island along the Kiawah River has...
Neighbors claim new luxury retreat on Kiawah River will make traffic worse
Dominion Energy crews work to repair downed power lines that closed a portion of Bees Ferry...
FIRST ALERT: Bees Ferry Road closed because of downed power line
Justin Moultrie waived his right to bond on charges of assault and battery of a high and...
Man out on bond in 2020 murder case waives bond in shooting that hurt 9-year-old
Trooper Nick Pye said a 2010 Honda SUV was traveling east on U.S. 52 when it ran off the road,...
Driver killed in vehicle crash in Moncks Corner