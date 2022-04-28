Gorgeous weather as we head toward the weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Cooler temps, lower humidity and lots of sunshine! We’re checking all of the boxes this morning as we set the stage for a gorgeous stretch of weather for the remainder of the work week. We expect a sunny sky today to warm us from the 40s and 50s this morning to the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. A clear sky tonight will lead to one more night of temps in the 40s and 50s before warming into the 60s for morning lows this weekend. Another sunny day is on tap for Friday but there may be one or two spotty showers by the afternoon. The rain chance will be around 20% for Friday and the weekend. Most of you will stay dry with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 80s by Sunday. Enjoy the cooler weather while we have it, next week looks very warm with highs in the upper 80s by mid week.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 78.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 78.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 80.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 83.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.