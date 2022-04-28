SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Gorgeous weather as we head toward the weekend!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Cooler temps, lower humidity and lots of sunshine! We’re checking all of the boxes this morning as we set the stage for a gorgeous stretch of weather for the remainder of the work week. We expect a sunny sky today to warm us from the 40s and 50s this morning to the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. A clear sky tonight will lead to one more night of temps in the 40s and 50s before warming into the 60s for morning lows this weekend. Another sunny day is on tap for Friday but there may be one or two spotty showers by the afternoon. The rain chance will be around 20% for Friday and the weekend. Most of you will stay dry with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 80s by Sunday. Enjoy the cooler weather while we have it, next week looks very warm with highs in the upper 80s by mid week.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 78.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 78.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 80.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 83.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carolyn Anderson, the principal of Septima P. Clark Academy was placed on leave pending an...
Charleston principal placed on leave days after promotion
Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Police release statement on video of gunfire interrupting youth baseball game in N. Charleston
Justin Moore, shown here in a Charleston County jail booking photo from August 2020, was out on...
Shooting suspect accused of injuring child was on ankle monitor from murder case
Country music star Darius Rucker is bringing a new music festival to the Lowcountry this fall.
Darius Rucker bringing music festival to Riverfront Park
Lori Ferguson and her family were at Pepperhill Park Monday night and her son, Sylas, was on...
RiverDogs to host North Charleston youth baseball teams whose game was halted by gunfire

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Thursday morning forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Super Sunshine on Thursday!
VIDEO: Your next-day forecast
VIDEO: Your next-day forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Wednesday afternoon forecast