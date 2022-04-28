Man out on bond in 2020 murder case waives bond in shooting that hurt 9-year-old

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 21-year-old who police said was wearing an ankle monitor as a condition of bond in a 2020 killing when he injured a child in a shooting last week has waived his right to bond in the incident.

Justin Moultrie waived his right to bond on charges of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and discharging a firearm into a vehicle in the April 18 shooting that left a 9-year-old boy wounded, according to court documents.

Prosecutors allege Moultrie fired shots into a car in the area of Johnson and America Streets. A boy who was in the vehicle was struck in the foot by gunfire and his mother took him to the hospital.

Police say the child was not the intended target.

Court documents state Moultrie was already out on bond at the time of the shooting and that he was wearing an ankle monitor as a condition of that bond on a murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of 33-year-old Tony Little on June 16, 2020.

Court documents state police were able to find Moultrie after they identified the getaway car on a Charleston Police Department camera. Charleston Police Crime Intelligence Unit officer David Crosby says they have cameras strategically placed around the city for instances just like this.

“Sometimes getting everywhere we want to be is not easy but it is definitely driven by crime numbers, stats, historical, so that we are putting out limited resources in the best possible places,” Crosby said.

In all, Charleston Police have 221 cameras in 89 locations and are looking to increase the number of cameras.

Moultrie, meanwhile, will remain behind bars at the Al Cannon Detention Center until a new bond hearing is scheduled.

