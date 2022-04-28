SC Lottery
Murrells Inlet man accused of killing man, shooting woman at Lowcountry home

Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office have announced charges against a Murrells...
Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office have announced charges against a Murrells Inlet man who is accused of killing a man and shooting his daughter.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office have announced charges against a Murrells Inlet man who is accused of killing a man and shooting his daughter.

Investigators say they will be charging 46-year-old James Charles Lewis with murder, attempted murder, first-degree burglary, and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

Lewis is currently being detained at a hospital for injuries he sustained in the incident.

According to the sheriff’s office, James Thomas, 76, of Defiance, Ohio, died in the shooting and his 47-year-old daughter was shot.

On Wednesday at 12:32 a.m., deputies responded to a home on Wachesaw Road for a wounded man who was later identified as Lewis who was on the ground near the home and had a bullet wound to his chest.

Deputies reported entering a gated and area and saw a sliding glass door that had been shattered. When deputies entered the home, they found the father and daughter in separate rooms, and each had been shot.

Thomas was pronounced deceased, and the woman was transported to an area hospital for medical attention.

“Mr. Lewis is being detained while hospitalized with his injuries,” the sheriff’s office said. “He will be moved to Georgetown County Detention Center and the warrants will be served when his condition allows.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

