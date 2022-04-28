Neighbors claim new luxury retreat on Kiawah River will make traffic worse

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A new development made up of over 2,000 acres on Johns Island along the Kiawah River has neighbors concerned about overpopulation of cars on the roads.

For nearly 20 years, an area along the Kiawah River has been under the ownership of The Beach Company.

The developer, with approval from Charleston County Council, has started construction on Kiawah River Drive for the Dunlin, which will consist of 72 cottage-style high-end suites.

The Beach Company said they’ve received nothing but positive feedback from the community about the new development, but some neighbors said they have no desire to deal with more traffic the new spot will bring, with guests taking multiple trips in and out of the area, specifically along Betsy Kerrison Parkway.

“With the Kiawah River Development drawing more and more transient people, it’s not going to be residents who stay and go out a couple of days,” said Rich Thomas who lives on Johns Island. “These people are going to be taking maybe multiple trips throughout the day and adding congestion.”

“The property is entitled to 450 hotel units. We’re only building 72,” said John Darby, president and CEO of the Beach Company. ”In addition to that, it’s zoned for two golf courses, which we decided not to build. At the end of the day, 50% of the property will be left open space.”

The Beach Company said in the initial stages of this project, there was a traffic study done. The company said that traffic study was approved by Charleston County Council.

