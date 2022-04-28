SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Neighbors claim new luxury retreat on Kiawah River will make traffic worse

A new development made up of over 2,000 acres on Johns Island along the Kiawah River has...
A new development made up of over 2,000 acres on Johns Island along the Kiawah River has neighbors concerned about overpopulation of cars on the roads.(Provided)
By Kamri Sylve
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A new development made up of over 2,000 acres on Johns Island along the Kiawah River has neighbors concerned about overpopulation of cars on the roads.

For nearly 20 years, an area along the Kiawah River has been under the ownership of The Beach Company.

The developer, with approval from Charleston County Council, has started construction on Kiawah River Drive for the Dunlin, which will consist of 72 cottage-style high-end suites.

The Beach Company said they’ve received nothing but positive feedback from the community about the new development, but some neighbors said they have no desire to deal with more traffic the new spot will bring, with guests taking multiple trips in and out of the area, specifically along Betsy Kerrison Parkway.

“With the Kiawah River Development drawing more and more transient people, it’s not going to be residents who stay and go out a couple of days,” said Rich Thomas who lives on Johns Island. “These people are going to be taking maybe multiple trips throughout the day and adding congestion.”

“The property is entitled to 450 hotel units. We’re only building 72,” said John Darby, president and CEO of the Beach Company. ”In addition to that, it’s zoned for two golf courses, which we decided not to build. At the end of the day, 50% of the property will be left open space.”

The Beach Company said in the initial stages of this project, there was a traffic study done. The company said that traffic study was approved by Charleston County Council.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carolyn Anderson, the principal of Septima P. Clark Academy was placed on leave pending an...
Charleston principal placed on leave days after promotion
Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Police release statement on video of gunfire interrupting youth baseball game in N. Charleston
Justin Moore, shown here in a Charleston County jail booking photo from August 2020, was out on...
Shooting suspect accused of injuring child was on ankle monitor from murder case
Gather Mount Pleasant is planned for Midtown Avenue right across from MUSC Midtown off of...
New Mount Pleasant public gathering space raising concern
Eric Wayne Humphries’ charges include two counts of assault and battery of a high and...
Man accused of stealing $4,000 trailer and almost hitting 2 deputies with vehicle

Latest News

Congressional candidate Dr. Annie Andrews held a news conference Thursday at the park where...
Congressional candidates address gun violence after shots fired near kids’ ball game
Dominion Energy crews work to repair downed power lines that closed a portion of Bees Ferry...
FIRST ALERT: Bees Ferry Road closed because of downed power line
Justin Moultrie waived his right to bond on charges of assault and battery of a high and...
Man out on bond in 2020 murder case waives bond in shooting that hurt 9-year-old
Trooper Nick Pye said a 2010 Honda SUV was traveling east on U.S. 52 when it ran off the road,...
Driver killed in vehicle crash in Moncks Corner