Parents bring concerns and questions to N. Charleston leaders after ballpark shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Parents still have questions, and many don’t want to go back to Pepper Hill Park after a shooting in the parking lot scared kids and parents alike.

A 15U girls softball team was ending practice on Wednesday and many were walking through the parking lot when the shots began.

One assistant coach and mother, Julie Dispaltro, says it’s going to be a while before her daughter feels safe at Pepper Hill Park, if ever.

“The softball field is their safe spot, and that was taken away,” Dispaltro said. “My daughter calls me while it’s going on. She’s behind a car in the parking lot with bullets flying around her. My daughter woke up the next morning, crying and replaying in their head.”

During the community meeting at Cathedral Academy, Assistant Police Chief A.C. Gomes and Recreation Director TJ Rostin said a few things are already in the works and will be implemented now.

A police officer will be stationed at each outdoor sports facility, with two at Pepper Hill Park, for the foreseeable future.

Police and Parks and Recreation will continue active shooter training with employees.

Police are also going to offer that active shooter training to every participant and parent for every sports program at the beginning of each season going forward.

Parents at the meeting still had question about cameras, lighting and police response times that they discussed at lengths with the mayor and leaders.

Some parents say those measures are a start, but at the same time they aren’t ready to return to Pepper Hill.

Jordan Haumschild, a coach of the 15U girls team, says his team won’t be playing or likely practicing there the rest of this season because of the trauma they felt in the parking lot.

“It’s not for lack for love of the game,” Haumschild said. “It’s not for lack of security for my kids; it’s the fact that if they hear a loud sound in the parking lot on the ballgame, they’re not going to be paying attention. They’re going to be worried about what’s going on out there. They’re constantly going to be looking over their shoulder out there.”

Officials handed out flyers with support resources at the end of the meetings.

In response to ideas from parents, officials say they are willing to look into more lighting options in the parking lot. They are considering a locked gate at one of the two parking lot entrances to make it easier to monitor; and they are willing to implement mandatory active shooter training for coaches in the youth sports leagues.

Beth Evans, an assistant coach to the 15U girls softball team, suggested things like lights and cameras. She says the discussion is just the beginning.

“Words are one thing, and that’s why I asked at the end of the meeting, what are the next steps, how do we know where it’s going,” Evans asked. “Are we talking six weeks, six months, six years from now? How is this being done, being addressed? It needs to be sooner than later.”

For Evans, Haumschild and Dispaltro, they are still processing what it means to the be victims of senseless violence.

“Hearing them tell us that their girls were running in between cars hitting the deck hitting the ground, trying to just find cover when 83 certain shots are being fired,” Evans said. “I couldn’t be there that night, but it’s heartbreaking.”

Gomes admitted there were many ways the situation could have been handled better to ease the people’s fears.

He says officers did not go all the way into the park to the fields because they asked the park manager to go alert those people the area was secure and safe.

Gomes says he will take the feedback about engaging with the people at the scene back to his officers.

Despite the discussion at the meeting, many parents still felt scared and had lingering concerns.

“That’s normal. I mean, it’s a situation like this; if you’ve ever been through a traumatic experience, it doesn’t end,” North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey said. “We’re gonna do everything within our power. We were able to tell them things that we want to do out at the park to make it safer, with additional lighting, fencing, gates, things of that nature and will every outdoor sport that we have now will have a police officer, those gates.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.