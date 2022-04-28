SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Bees Ferry Road closed because of downed power line

Power outage initially affected as many as 2,066 in West Ashley area
Dominion Energy is working to restore power to approximately 2,000 customers in West Ashley.
Dominion Energy is working to restore power to approximately 2,000 customers in West Ashley.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a portion of Bees Ferry Road could cause delays for hours because of a downed power line.

Deputies closed the roadway near the Charleston County Landfill at approximately 1:45 p.m. because of the downed line.

At the same time, Dominion Energy reported an outage affecting approximately 2,000 people in the area of Bees Ferry Road near Savannah Highway and extending toward Bulow Landing.

As of 2:15 p.m., fewer than 50 customers were will without power, according to Dominion’s outage map. But those customers could be offline until 4:30 p.m., the utility said.

