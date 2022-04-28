RiverDogs Pitching Bounces Back in 5-1 Win over Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg, VA - Logan Workman struck out 11 batters over 5.0 innings as the Charleston RiverDogs knocked off the Fredericksburg Nationals by a 5-1 margin on Wednesday night at Virginia Credit Union Stadium. The victory allowed the RiverDogs to even the series following an 11-run loss in game one.

One night after issuing a franchise-record 15 walks, the pitching staff of the RiverDogs (11-6) matched their season-high with 16 strikeouts. Workman earned the first win of the season for a Charleston starting pitcher, allowing just two hits and an unearned run. Christian Fernandez followed out of the pen by tossing 3.0 scoreless, hitless innings. The game was closed out by Kyle Whitten with a scoreless ninth.

The RiverDogs jumped out of the gate in the top of the first as Shane Sasaki singled up the middle and moved to second on a wild pitch. He quickly stole third base and was able to race home on Willy Vasquez’s RBI double off right fielder Andry Arias’s glove. Vasquez also stole third base moments later, with the throw escaping into left field for an error that allowed him to stand up and cross the plate for a 2-0 lead.

Fredericksburg (12-5) scored their only run of the game in the bottom of the opening frame. Jeremy De La Rosa singled and stole second to open the stanza. He moved to third on Brady House’s groundball to first and scored when Gionti Turner misplayed a bouncer off the bat of Steven Williams.

The lead grew to 4-1 in the fifth inning, which began with a House error on a Carson Williams groundball to the left side. Williams paid off the opportunity by stealing second and third base. Bobby Seymour then drove him in with a sacrifice fly to center. Mason Auer beat out an infield single to extend the inning for Oneill Manzueta. With Auer on the move, Manzueta rolled a base hit into right field and Auer never stopped running as he caught the FredNats off guard and scored on the play. Sasaki’s RBI single in the sixth inning capped the scoring and put the RiverDogs ahead 5-1.

Charleston stole five bases in the game without being caught. Sasaki improved to 14-14 on the season in stolen base attempts. Luis Leon led all players with a three-hit effort, while both Sasaki and Auer finished with a pair.

The series resumes on Thursday night with a fantastic pitching match-up on tap. The RiverDogs will call on LHP Patrick Wicklander (2-0, 1.74) as Fredericksburg rolls with RHP Rodney Theophile (1-0, 1.20). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

