SC House unanimously elects next Speaker

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Members of the South Carolina House of Representatives elected Rep. Murrell Smith, R - Sumter, to serve as their next Speaker on Thursday in a unanimous vote.

Smith has served in the House since 2001 and, until Thursday morning, chaired the powerful, budget-writing Ways and Means Committee, a position he would not be able to hold while also serving as Speaker.

He replaces current Speaker Jay Lucas, R - Darlington, who is not seeking re-election this year for the House set he has held since 1999. Lucas has led the House in his role as Speaker since 2014.

In a statement, Lucas congratulated Lucas on his election, saying, “The role of House Speaker is a great honor and a great responsibility that carries with it a distinguished history. I have had the personal privilege of working closely with Murrell over the past 22 years, and I have learned a great deal about his character and skill. I have seen the dedication he gives, not only to our state and to this Body, but to each and every member seated in this Chamber today. I know Murrell is the right person to lead the House and guide it on the best course for our beloved state.”

Smith will officially take over the Speaker role May 12, the last calendar day of the current legislative session.

