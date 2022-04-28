SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC House unanimously elects next Speaker

Members of the South Carolina House of Representatives elected Rep. Murrell Smith, R - Sumter,...
Members of the South Carolina House of Representatives elected Rep. Murrell Smith, R - Sumter, to serve as their next Speaker on Thursday in a unanimous vote.(SC state government)
By Mary Green
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Members of the South Carolina House of Representatives elected Rep. Murrell Smith, R - Sumter, to serve as their next Speaker on Thursday in a unanimous vote.

Smith has served in the House since 2001 and, until Thursday morning, chaired the powerful, budget-writing Ways and Means Committee, a position he would not be able to hold while also serving as Speaker.

He replaces current Speaker Jay Lucas, R - Darlington, who is not seeking re-election this year for the House set he has held since 1999. Lucas has led the House in his role as Speaker since 2014.

In a statement, Lucas congratulated Lucas on his election, saying, “The role of House Speaker is a great honor and a great responsibility that carries with it a distinguished history. I have had the personal privilege of working closely with Murrell over the past 22 years, and I have learned a great deal about his character and skill. I have seen the dedication he gives, not only to our state and to this Body, but to each and every member seated in this Chamber today. I know Murrell is the right person to lead the House and guide it on the best course for our beloved state.”

Smith will officially take over the Speaker role May 12, the last calendar day of the current legislative session.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carolyn Anderson, the principal of Septima P. Clark Academy was placed on leave pending an...
Charleston principal placed on leave days after promotion
Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Police release statement on video of gunfire interrupting youth baseball game in N. Charleston
Justin Moore, shown here in a Charleston County jail booking photo from August 2020, was out on...
Shooting suspect accused of injuring child was on ankle monitor from murder case
Lori Ferguson and her family were at Pepperhill Park Monday night and her son, Sylas, was on...
RiverDogs to host North Charleston youth baseball teams whose game was halted by gunfire
Country music star Darius Rucker is bringing a new music festival to the Lowcountry this fall.
Darius Rucker bringing music festival to Riverfront Park

Latest News

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office says an arrest has been made in connection to an April...
Deputies make arrest in Hollywood area double shooting
CARTA is announcing its "No Pay May" initiative.
CARTA leaders announce ‘No Pay May’ plan
The South Carolina State House in Columbia.
WATCH LIVE: Groups criticize SC Senate’s failure to pass hate crime bill
Source: Live 5
RAW VIDEO: CARTA announces 'No Pay May' initiative