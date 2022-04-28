SC Lottery
South Carolina State University announces new president

Col. Conyers(South Carolina State University)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina State University announced a new president Thursday evening.

The Board of Trustees Chairman Rodney C. Jenkins said Col. Alexander Conyers is the university’s 13th president,

“Today, I am thrilled to acknowledge that the committee fulfilled its charge by carrying out a thorough and honest process. The committee emerged with a recommendation to name Col. Alexander Conyers as president, and subsequently, based on the committee’s recommendation, our Board of Trustees voted decisively. Alexander Conyers is the 13th president of South Carolina State University.”

The search for a new president began on Jan. 27, 2022 after the appointment of an eight member committee to help find the new president.

Jenkins continued, “Now, we cannot take our feet off of the gas. Because of his leadership over the past nine months, this university has already begun its ascension as the first choice for men and women who desire to receive undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral degrees in their chosen career fields.”

