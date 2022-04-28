SC Lottery
CARTA leaders announce ‘No Pay May’ plan

CARTA is announcing its "No Pay May" initiative.
CARTA is announcing its "No Pay May" initiative.(Live 5 News)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - CARTA is holding a news conference Thursday morning to announce a new program to encourage people to utilize the transportation option.

CARTA Board of Directors Chairman Mike Seekings will hold that news conference to announce the “No Pay May” initiative at 10 a.m.

The “No Pay May” Initiative was approved by the board on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

