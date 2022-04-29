SC Lottery
Beautiful weather to continue into the weekend!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will slowly slide off the Southeast coastline this weekend allowing for the wind turn out of the south increasing the temperatures and humidity. Overall, a beautiful stretch of weather is expected through early next week. Under plenty of sunshine today, temperatures will warm into the upper 70s this afternoon across inland areas with mid 70s at the beaches. There is a moderate risk of rip currents at the beaches through the weekend. We’ll be warming up this weekend with highs near 80 degrees on Saturday and low to mid 80s by Sunday afternoon. Even warmer weather is expected for next week with highs in the mid to upper 80s by Monday and Tuesday.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Small Chance of Rain. High 78.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Small Chance of Rain. High 80.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Small Chance of Rain. High 83.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 85.

