Bishop England HS faces new lawsuits after ex-employee charged with voyeurism.

By Cameron Bopp
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Bishop England High School is facing a new lawsuit after an employee was arrested for allegedly taking pictures of students in the men’s locker room, according to court documents filed Wednesday in Charleston County.

Back in 2019, Ex-Bishop England employee Jeffrey Alan Scofield was arrested on two counts of voyeurism.

Now, one of the alleged victims, who was a minor at the time, is taking action against the school.

The alleged victim claims due to placement of windows in the locker room, staff were able to look inside while students used the room for various private activities. The suit goes on to say the school and its staff were negligent in caring for their students and monitoring the staff’s whereabouts.

The lawsuit states:

“For approximately twenty years, minor students, athletes, guests and others using BEHS’s locker rooms have been viewed partially clothed, disrobing, showering, and fully nude by coaches, athletic officials, other agents, employees, and/or servants of the Diocese Defendants, and possibly others, due to the deliberate design of the athletic offices and locker rooms at BEHS.”

Among other counts of negligence, the suit alleges other employees were aware this was happening, calling it an “intolerable invasion of privacy.”

Along with Bishop England High School, the suit lists the Bishop of Charleston, Reverend Robert E. Guglielmone.

A similar suit against the Diocese of Charleston and Bishop England was filed by same attorneys last year.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

