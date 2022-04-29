SC Lottery
Church fire under investigation in West Columbia

Investigators are working to determine the cause of a Friday afternoon fire inside a church in West Columbia.(Associated Press)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fire in a West Columbia church is under investigation Friday.

Investigators from the West Columbia Fire Department are at the scene at the Mount Tabor Lutheran Church, located at 1000 B Ave. Deputy Fire Chief Marquis Soloman said first responders found fire coming from one the windows on the building this afternoon.

Rescuers evacuated the structure and ventilated heavy smoke from inside. As of 1:30 p.m. Soloman said the fire was under control and extinguished. No one was reported injured.

Soloman said the fire appeared to have started in one of the annexes, investigators are working to determine a cause.

