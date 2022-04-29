SC Lottery
Coroner’s office identifies 2 people killed in separate accidents in Berkeley Co.

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified two people who were killed in two separate accidents.

Berkeley County Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell D. Hartwell said 76-year-old John Gleason Richardson from Charleston died at a local hospital on the morning of April 26 following a vehicle crash at Clements Ferry Road and Crest Lane in Wando.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and the Charleston Police Department are investigating the crash.

The coroner’s office also reported the death of 87-year-old Purita Tores-Gilay from Goose Creek.

She was was pronounced deceased on April 28 at 12:20 a.m. at a local hospital after being involved in a motor vehicle collision at Saint James Avenue and Central Avenue in Goose Creek on April 24.

The coroner’s office and the Goose Creek Police Department are investigating.

