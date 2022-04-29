Deputies investigating discovery of body in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is working to recover a body spotted in a creek in Murrells Inlet.

Deputies say additional agency are assisting the sheriff’s office’s marine unit in the recovery and that the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has been notified.

Investigators have released few other details so far.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

