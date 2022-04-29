SC Lottery
Deputies investigating discovery of body in Murrells Inlet

Georgetown County deputies are responding after a body was discovered in the water in a...
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is working to recover a body spotted in a creek in Murrells Inlet.

Deputies say additional agency are assisting the sheriff’s office’s marine unit in the recovery and that the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has been notified.

Investigators have released few other details so far.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

