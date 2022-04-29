Family of 14-year-old lost to gun violence hosts memorial basketball tournament

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Nearly a year after 14-year-old Ronjanae Smith was shot and killed in a mass shooting in North Charleston, the family is holding a memorial basketball tournament.

The Positive Vibes Memorial Basketball Tournament honors Smith after she died on May 22, 2021, due to gun violence at an unauthorized concert that also left 14 others injured.

Smith’s parents, Ronald Smith and Katrina Sinclair are hosting the tournament from April 29 to May 1. It will be held at the North Charleston Athletic Center at 5794 Casper Padgett Way.

Just over two months after Smith died in the shooting, her family members cut the ribbon on the Positive Vibes Foundation in her honor, dedicated to bringing about positive change and reducing gun violence in the area.

Basketball shirts honoring Ronjanae and other items will be available for purchase, as well as a variety of beverages and food.

According to a press release from the family, tournament details are as follows:

TIMES:

Friday, April 29th - from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, April 30th – from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 1st - from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

ADMISSION:

WEEKEND PASSES (cover all admissions for all 3 days): $35.00

FRIDAY ONLY admission: $10.00

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY admission per day: $15.00

Sunday’s championship game will be highlighted by a Positive Vibes Half-Time Show.

