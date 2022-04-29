SC Lottery
N. Charleston looks to donate 4 acres to Charleston Animal Society for expansion

City council unanimously approved on first reading on Thursday a measure that would donate a...
City council unanimously approved on first reading on Thursday a measure that would donate a four-acre parcel of land off Remount Road next to the shelter to the animal society.
By Rey Llerena
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society says it may be one step closer to long-term expansion thanks to a potential land donation from the City of North Charleston.

The city council unanimously approved on first reading on Thursday a measure that would donate a four-acre parcel of land off Remount Road next to the shelter to the animal society.

Charleston Animal Society President and CEO Joe Elmore says they want to build an emergency shelter, a veterinary clinic, a training center and a barn for farm animals on the land.

Mayor Keith Summey has called the vote “a positive forward for the city to expand its partnership with the animal society.”

Right now, the animal society leases the land from the city, and because of that, they are not allowed to build on it.

Elmore says the long-term expansion will not only ease overcrowding, but will also create a place for people to bring their pets for checkups, and it will also be a place for children to learn and grow.

“To build a training center so that we can reach kids earlier in their lives,” Elmore said. “We can expand our Teaching Compassion programs. We all know that in today’s environment with violence and everything that’s critical for the lives of the kids as they grow into adults.”

Elmore said it is too early to know exactly how much the expansion will cost, but he believes it will cost between $10 to $15 million to build.

The donation still needs to go through at least one more reading before it is fully approved by the council.

Elmore also said the expansion is still a few years down the line before they can start building.

