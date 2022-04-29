North Charleston Police searching for 2 missing children

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are searching for two children believed to be with their mother.

Officers say 7-year-old Dmaine Walker is 4 feet tall and 70 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Serenity Brooks, 15, is described as 5 feet tall and 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say both children were supposed to enter the custody of the Department of Social Services on April 7 and are believed to be with their mother, Dominque Smalls.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. J. Pardue at 843-822-1113.

