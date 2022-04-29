SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Olivia Wilde served legal documents during on-stage presentation at Cinemacon

According to People magazine, Olivia Wilde was served legal documents while on stage.
According to People magazine, Olivia Wilde was served legal documents while on stage.(alexfreire / Flickr)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Olivia Wilde had an awkward experience at Cinemacon earlier this week.

The actress was on stage in Las Vegas Tuesday promoting her latest film, “Don’t Worry Darling,” when she was handed an envelope, with what some thought may be an unsolicited script.

According to People magazine, it was reportedly legal documents regarding her two children with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis.

Wilde looked at the paperwork briefly and then continued with her presentation about the movie.

A source told People Sudeikis had no idea the documents would be delivered in that manner.

Neither he nor Wilde has commented on the issue.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Documents from the South Carolina Human Affairs Commission state an investigation is underway...
Charleston principal now on leave was promoted despite active investigation
Carolyn Anderson, the principal of Septima P. Clark Academy was placed on leave pending an...
Charleston principal placed on leave days after promotion
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office says an arrest has been made in connection to an April...
Deputies make arrest in Hollywood area double shooting
Officials with the Charleston Police Department say Bees Ferry Road has been reopened after...
Bees Ferry Road reopened after crews clear downed power line
Gather Mount Pleasant is planned for Midtown Avenue right across from MUSC Midtown off of...
New Mount Pleasant public gathering space raising concern

Latest News

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at the...
‘American Idol’ winner Laine Hardy turns himself in to police in Louisiana
FILE - Syringes and a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are displayed at a mass COVID-19...
FDA sets June meetings on COVID vaccines for youngest kids
A Charter Communications van is shown Wednesday, April 1, 2015, in Town and Country, Mo. (AP...
Comcast, Charter teaming up to launch joint streaming platform
Former Tennis player Boris Becker arrives at Southwark Crown Court for sentencing in London,...
Tennis great Boris Becker sentenced to prison
Willy Joseph Cancel, 22,was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that...
Relatives: Former US Marine killed fighting in Ukraine