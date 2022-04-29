Police: 1 injured after crash ejects driver from golf cart
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says the driver of a golf cart was taken to the hospital following a crash in downtown Charleston.
Officers responded to the intersection of Huger and King Streets around 5:42 p.m. Friday afternoon.
Sgt. Elizabeth Wolfsen says that the driver of a golf cart was thrown from the cart after colliding with a sedan.
His injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, Wolfsen says.
There is no official word yet on the cause of the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
