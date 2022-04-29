SC Lottery
Police: 1 injured after crash ejects driver from golf cart

Officers responded to the intersection of Huger and King Streets around 5:42 p.m. Friday...
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says the driver of a golf cart was taken to the hospital following a crash in downtown Charleston.

Officers responded to the intersection of Huger and King Streets around 5:42 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Sgt. Elizabeth Wolfsen says that the driver of a golf cart was thrown from the cart after colliding with a sedan.

His injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, Wolfsen says.

There is no official word yet on the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

