Proposed budget amendment stops explicit or sexual books for children in public libraries

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Public libraries have raised concerns over a new budget amendment that would stop libraries from offering books or other materials to children containing explicit or sexual content without the consent of a parent.

Library leaders claim this amendment oversteps boundaries.

Angela Craig, the executive director of Charleston County libraries, said there’s no need for this amendment to get passed. She adds that libraries already have policies in place that address the concerns.

State Senator Josh Kimbrell, representing District 11, proposed the amendment and said he does not think those policies are enough.

Kimbrell said the amendment is aimed at protecting elementary-aged students.

In the amendment, libraries would be forced to not have books covering subjects or showing pictures of topics like sexual orientation, sexual activity or gender identity in children’s sections of state libraries without parents’ approval.

The Charleston County Library said this ultimately affects their funding and how they’d spend their money on certain materials.

Kimbrell said the amendment does not have anything at all to do with cutting library funds, unless libraries don’t abide by the new amendment if passed.

“We have not cut their budget. My amendment has nothing to do with how much money they’re going to get. We’re simply saying don’t put porn in kids’ sections. It’s not rocket science,” Kimbell said.

“None of our young patrons get library cards without parental consent,” Craig said. “All of our books in our collection strictly adhere to our library policy that was put forth by our library board and approved.”

This budget amendment, if it passes in the House, would go into effect once the state budget is adopted. If it passes, this new change would be implemented in the 2022-23 fiscal year which starts in October.

