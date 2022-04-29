Saturday is national drug take back day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Individuals will have an opportunity to discard unused and unwanted prescription drugs on Saturday.

National Drug Take Back Day runs from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Saturday with local law enforcement agencies hosting drop-off sites around the country and around the Lowcountry.

The biannual event provides a safe way to dispose of tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Collection sites will not take liquids, syringes or illegal drugs.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, nearly 50% of abused prescription drugs come from family and friends.

To find the closest location near you, click here.

