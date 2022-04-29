S.C. Dept. of Natural Resources holding courtesy boat inspections

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is offering boaters a chance to avoid tickets on the water during Memorial Day weekend.

Officers will perform courtesy boat inspections at public boat landings across the state.

DNR officials say the inspection will check for required safety equipment and registrations before launch.

Though not required, DNR officials say boaters who get an inspection and are found to not be in compliance will not be ticketed and instead be given an opportunity to correct the issue before launch. Officers will also be available to answer any questions that boaters may have.

In the Lowcountry, inspections will be held on May 29 at Cypress Garden in Berkeley County and May 30 at Wapoo Cut Landing in Charleston County and Lemon Island Boat Ramp in Beaufort County. All inspection times are from 10 a.m. until noon.

The full list of dates times and locations are as follows:

DATE LANDING TIME COUNTY 5/28 Johnnie Causey Landing - ICW 10 a.m.-Noon Horry 5/28 Lake Murray Dam 10 a.m.-Noon Lexington 5/28 Ebenezer Park - Lake Wylie 10 a.m.-Noon York 5/29 River Forks Boat Ramp - Lake Hartwell 10 a.m.-Noon Anderson 5/29 Cypress Garden 10 a.m.-Noon Berkeley 5/29 Alex Harvin Landing -Lake Marion 10 a.m.-Noon Clarendon 5/29 Easterling Landing - Lake Robinson 10 a.m.-Noon Darlington 5/29 Molly Creek Landing - Lake Wateree 10 a.m.-Noon Fairfield 5/29 Greenwood State Park - Lake Greenwood 10 a.m.-Noon Greenwood 5/30 Lemon Island Boat Ramp 10 a.m.-Noon Beaufort 5/30 Wapoo Cut Landing - ICW 10 a.m.-Noon Charleston 5/30 Dorn Landing - Lake Thurmond 10 a.m.-Noon McCormick 5/30 Twelve Mile Landing - Lake Hartwell 10 a.m.-Noon Pickens

