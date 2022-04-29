S.C. Dept. of Natural Resources holding courtesy boat inspections
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is offering boaters a chance to avoid tickets on the water during Memorial Day weekend.
Officers will perform courtesy boat inspections at public boat landings across the state.
DNR officials say the inspection will check for required safety equipment and registrations before launch.
Though not required, DNR officials say boaters who get an inspection and are found to not be in compliance will not be ticketed and instead be given an opportunity to correct the issue before launch. Officers will also be available to answer any questions that boaters may have.
In the Lowcountry, inspections will be held on May 29 at Cypress Garden in Berkeley County and May 30 at Wapoo Cut Landing in Charleston County and Lemon Island Boat Ramp in Beaufort County. All inspection times are from 10 a.m. until noon.
The full list of dates times and locations are as follows:
|DATE
|LANDING
|TIME
|COUNTY
|5/28
|Johnnie Causey Landing - ICW
|10 a.m.-Noon
|Horry
|5/28
|Lake Murray Dam
|10 a.m.-Noon
|Lexington
|5/28
|Ebenezer Park - Lake Wylie
|10 a.m.-Noon
|York
|5/29
|River Forks Boat Ramp - Lake Hartwell
|10 a.m.-Noon
|Anderson
|5/29
|Cypress Garden
|10 a.m.-Noon
|Berkeley
|5/29
|Alex Harvin Landing -Lake Marion
|10 a.m.-Noon
|Clarendon
|5/29
|Easterling Landing - Lake Robinson
|10 a.m.-Noon
|Darlington
|5/29
|Molly Creek Landing - Lake Wateree
|10 a.m.-Noon
|Fairfield
|5/29
|Greenwood State Park - Lake Greenwood
|10 a.m.-Noon
|Greenwood
|5/30
|Lemon Island Boat Ramp
|10 a.m.-Noon
|Beaufort
|5/30
|Wapoo Cut Landing - ICW
|10 a.m.-Noon
|Charleston
|5/30
|Dorn Landing - Lake Thurmond
|10 a.m.-Noon
|McCormick
|5/30
|Twelve Mile Landing - Lake Hartwell
|10 a.m.-Noon
|Pickens
