Sullivan’s Island $25M wastewater plant project should last up to the next century

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C., S.C. (WCSC) - The Sullivan’s Island Water and Sewer Department is hosting a ribbon cutting Friday to celebrate the completion of various projects totaling $25 million.

The original wastewater plant on the island was built in the 1930s. One of their main concerns was the site being compromised by natural disasters.

Sullivan’s Island Water and Sewer Department manager, Greg Gress, says over the last two years it was a challenge to update the plant while keeping it running because they can’t stop treating the 400,000 gallons of water they see daily.

An important part of the project design was to address the reality of the Lowcountry. Flooding, hurricanes, and even earthquakes affect the island and can cause major disruption to the systems they have in place.

Now, this wastewater plant is expected to withstand the elements for the next 50 to 100 years.

Gress says their team of seven tests the water daily making sure it’s up to code to be released into the surrounding environmentally sensitive areas.

If the wastewater isn’t treated properly or at all, local food sources could be at risk.

“You have shellfish waters nearby and people harvest shellfish and eat the shellfish. They would be closed because if there were no wastewater treatment plants on Isle of Palms, Sullivans Island or Mount Pleasant, that’s what would be the result, you wouldn’t have shellfish,” Gress says.

The Sullivan’s Island Water and Sewer Department is excited to show the community where the millions of dollars went, and to reassure them they are well positioned for possibly the next century.

The ribbon cutting ceremony is open to the public and will be at 1 p.m. at 2051 Gull Dr. Sullivan’s Island, SC 29482.

