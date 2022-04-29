Theophile Thwarts RiverDogs in Third Game of Series

Fredericksburg, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals used a crooked number in the fourth inning and the dominant work of Rodney Theophile to best the Charleston RiverDogs 6-1 on Thursday night at Virginia Credit Union Stadium. The RiverDogs scored their run in the final frame to avoid being shutout for the first time this season.

The game began as a quility pitcher’s duel between Theophile and Patrick Wicklander. Through three innings, each team had mustered just one baserunner. The RiverDogs (11-7) failed to capitalize on a first-and-third, one out opportunity in the top of the fourth, but Fredericksburg (13-5) didn’t miss out in the bottom half.

Drew Millas worked a leadoff walk and advanced to second base on Branden Bossiere’s single. The pair then executed a double-steal with one out. Jeremy De La Rosa bounced back to the mound with Bossiere being tagged out at third on the play, leaving men on the corners. As Luis Leon returned the ball back to the mound after a pitch in the next at-bat, Millas broke for the plate and stole home. Samuel Infante followed with a two-run home run and it was quickly 3-0.

Yoander Rivero’s sacrifice fly in the seventh inning widened the gap to 4-0 and the lead grew further on a two-run single by Infante in the eighth. The RiverDogs remained scoreless and had nobody on base with two outs in the ninth against Jack Sinclair, but Willy Vasquez extended the game with an infield single. Bobby Seymour followed with a two-run double to left field and the RiverDogs avoided the shutout.

Wicklander took the loss, allowing three runs on four hits over 4.0 innings in his first professional start. Sandy Gaston followed out of the bullpen and surrendered a lone run in 3.0 innings. Over Galue gave up the last two runs of the game in 1.0 inning on the bump.

Carson Williams was the only RiverDogs batter with multiple hits, finishing 2-3 with a double. Infante ended his night with two hits and four runs batted in for Fredericksburg.

The RiverDogs will try to even the series once again on Friday night. RHP Ben Peoples (0-1, 4.66) will make his fourth start for the RiverDogs as the Nationals turn to RHP Brendan Collins (1-0, 4.70). The game is scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m.

