SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

11 years later, deputies still search for clues in West Ashley killing

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office provided this photo of Joseph Hymes, whose body was...
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office provided this photo of Joseph Hymes, whose body was discovered in a ditch on April 30, 2011.(Charleston County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is hoping someone will finally come forward with clues in a 2011 murder case.

Deputies responded to the 1700 block of Pineview Road in West Ashley on April 30, 2011, where the body of Joseph N. Hymes was found in a roadside ditch.

Investigators learned Hymes had been seen leaving his mother’s home on Balsam Street in the Ardmore neighborhood days before.

Late on the day before his body was found, a witness described hearing what sounded like a firecracker. Deputies later concluded what the witness heard was the gunfire that killed Hymes.

Deputies do not have suspects in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Barry Goldstein at 843-554-2241 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the intersection of Huger and King Streets around 5:42 p.m. Friday...
Police: 1 injured after crash ejects driver from golf cart
The North Charleston Police Department says they are searching for 7-year-old Dmaine Smalls...
North Charleston Police searching for 2 missing children
Coroner Chase Ridgeway says Mark Dennis Ouellette, 65, of Murrells Inlet, was found dead.
Coroner IDs Murrells Inlet man found in marsh
Elizabeth Baker says video shows a car pulling up and someone taking one of her signs.
Real estate agent claims man stealing signs to give friends better chance at getting home
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified two people who were killed in two separate...
Coroner’s office identifies 2 people killed in separate accidents in Berkeley Co.

Latest News

A crash involving a tractor-trailer and a private ambulance has closed a portion of Savannah...
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes Savannah Hwy. near Colleton Co. line
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources ask beachgoers to be aware of...
Sea turtle nesting season begins Sunday
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lowcountry agencies hold National Prescription Takeback Day
Officials with the St. Paul’s Fire Department said the fire was on Palmetto Boulevard.
Emergency crews respond to house fire on Edisto Island