11 years later, deputies still search for clues in West Ashley killing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is hoping someone will finally come forward with clues in a 2011 murder case.

Deputies responded to the 1700 block of Pineview Road in West Ashley on April 30, 2011, where the body of Joseph N. Hymes was found in a roadside ditch.

Investigators learned Hymes had been seen leaving his mother’s home on Balsam Street in the Ardmore neighborhood days before.

Late on the day before his body was found, a witness described hearing what sounded like a firecracker. Deputies later concluded what the witness heard was the gunfire that killed Hymes.

Deputies do not have suspects in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Barry Goldstein at 843-554-2241 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

