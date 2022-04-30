Cougars take opener with Delaware, 13-2

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. -

LEADING OFF

Final Score: College of Charleston 13, Delaware 2

Location: Mt. Pleasant, S.C. (Patriots Point)

Records: Charleston (27-14, 14-2 CAA), Delaware (22-18, 6-7 CAA)

HOW IT HAPPENED

Charleston opened the scoring with one run in each of the first two frames to take a 2-0 lead into the third.

The teams traded runs in the fourth before the Cougars plated three in the fifth to take a 6-2 advantage on a two-out double from Dean.

The Cougars’ advantage swelled to 7-2 on a sac fly by Choboy that scored JT Marr from third in the sixth.

After Delaware plated one in the top of the seventh, Charleston broke the game open in the home half. The Cougars sent 12 men to the plate and scored six runs to push the margin to 13-2.