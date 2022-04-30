SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Cougars take opener with Delaware, 13-2

CofC baseball
CofC baseball
By CofC Athletics
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. -

LEADING OFF

Final Score: College of Charleston 13, Delaware 2

Location: Mt. Pleasant, S.C. (Patriots Point)

Records: Charleston (27-14, 14-2 CAA), Delaware (22-18, 6-7 CAA) 

HOW IT HAPPENED

  • Charleston opened the scoring with one run in each of the first two frames to take a 2-0 lead into the third.
  • The teams traded runs in the fourth before the Cougars plated three in the fifth to take a 6-2 advantage on a two-out double from Dean.
  • The Cougars’ advantage swelled to 7-2 on a sac fly by Choboy that scored JT Marr from third in the sixth.
  • After Delaware plated one in the top of the seventh, Charleston broke the game open in the home half. The Cougars sent 12 men to the plate and scored six runs to push the margin to 13-2.
  • Marr delivered the key hit in the seventh with a two-run triple to center that put Charleston into double digits.

KEY COUGARS

  • Good delivered his second straight stellar start, striking out five batters and holding Delaware to two runs (one earned) on two hits to earn his seventh win.
  • Choboy, McCallister and Dean each established new career-highs with their respective four-hit evenings.
  • Dean finished 4-for-4 with two doubles and a personal-best four RBI.
  • Choboy also ended the night 4-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBI on four singles and a sac fly.
  • McCallister went 4-for-5 with a double, three runs scored and one RBI.
  • Marr delivered his team-leading 15th multi-hit game finishing 2-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBI.
  • Brooks Lucas spun two shutout innings to close it out.

FOR THE NOTEBOOK

  • Charleston now holds a four-game lead atop the conference standings ahead of second-place Hofstra.
  • The Cougars finished the night 11-for-30 (.367) with runners on base including a 9-for-25 evening with men in scoring position.
  • Charleston’s pitching staff limited Delaware to a 1-for-6 clip with runners on base.

NEXT UP

The Cougars and Blue Hens will meet in game two of the weekend series on Saturday evening. First pitch is slated for 5:00 p.m. at Patriots Point.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Documents from the South Carolina Human Affairs Commission state an investigation is underway...
Charleston principal now on leave was promoted despite active investigation
The North Charleston Police Department says they are searching for 7-year-old Dmaine Smalls...
North Charleston Police searching for 2 missing children
Carolyn Anderson, the principal of Septima P. Clark Academy was placed on leave pending an...
Charleston principal placed on leave days after promotion
Elizabeth Baker says video shows a car pulling up and someone taking one of her signs.
Real estate agent claims man stealing signs to give friends better chance at getting home
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office says an arrest has been made in connection to an April...
Deputies make arrest in Hollywood area double shooting

Latest News

Coastal Carolina baseball
Chanticleers clip the No. 17/24 Eagles 5-4 on Friday night
The Citadel Baseball
UNCG 6, The Citadel 3
South Carolina got a walk-off win in their series opener over Alabama on Thursday
Burgess’ Hit Lifts Gamecocks to a Walk-Off Win over Alabama
Clemson baseball
Clemson Trounces No. 22 Wofford 17-4