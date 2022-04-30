FIRST ALERT: Crash closes Savannah Hwy. near Colleton Co. line
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash involving a tractor-trailer and a private ambulance has closed a portion of Savannah Highway Saturday morning.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the crash, which happened before 10 a.m. on Savannah Highway near the Charleston-Colleton County line, sent two people to the hospital.
The ambulance was transporting a patient at the time of the collision.
The two people taken to the hospital suffered non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.
It is not clear how long the highway will be closed, but deputies said drivers should expect delays in the area.
