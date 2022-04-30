SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Crash closes Savannah Hwy. near Colleton Co. line

A crash involving a tractor-trailer and a private ambulance has closed a portion of Savannah...
A crash involving a tractor-trailer and a private ambulance has closed a portion of Savannah Highway Saturday morning.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash involving a tractor-trailer and a private ambulance has closed a portion of Savannah Highway Saturday morning.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the crash, which happened before 10 a.m. on Savannah Highway near the Charleston-Colleton County line, sent two people to the hospital.

The ambulance was transporting a patient at the time of the collision.

The two people taken to the hospital suffered non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

It is not clear how long the highway will be closed, but deputies said drivers should expect delays in the area.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the intersection of Huger and King Streets around 5:42 p.m. Friday...
Police: 1 injured after crash ejects driver from golf cart
The North Charleston Police Department says they are searching for 7-year-old Dmaine Smalls...
North Charleston Police searching for 2 missing children
Coroner Chase Ridgeway says Mark Dennis Ouellette, 65, of Murrells Inlet, was found dead.
Coroner IDs Murrells Inlet man found in marsh
Elizabeth Baker says video shows a car pulling up and someone taking one of her signs.
Real estate agent claims man stealing signs to give friends better chance at getting home
Bishop England High School is facing a new lawsuit after an employee was arrested for allegedly...
Bishop England HS faces new lawsuits after ex-employee charged with voyeurism

Latest News

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources ask beachgoers to be aware of...
Sea turtle nesting season begins Sunday
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lowcountry agencies hold National Prescription Takeback Day
Officials with the St. Paul’s Fire Department said the fire was on Palmetto Boulevard.
Emergency crews respond to house fire on Edisto Island
The Positive Vibes Memorial Basketball Tournament honors Ronjanae Smith after she died on May...
Family of 14-year-old lost to gun violence hosts memorial basketball tournament