Folly Beach mayor presents recommendations to limit short-term rentals

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - The mayor of Folly Beach has presented a few recommendations to the city’s council to limit the number of short-term rentals in the coastal city.

Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin says the city is at a crossroads between its residents and commercial business.

The mayor says right now there are around 1,100 short-term rentals within the city’s limits, and he wants to reduce it back to what they were in 2020.

Back then, there were just over 900 of these properties in the city.

He says the current explosion in short-term rentals has started to price out some owners of long-term rentals, who have since sold their properties.

Those properties, he says, then get bought out and turned into more short-term rentals.

“We have noticed an uptick in rentals, short-term rentals, and you know, it’s time to make a decision,” Goodwin said. “How do you want the face of your community to be? Residential or commercial? That’s where we are. We’re not doing away with short-term rentals. It’s just a way to control them, control the numbers.”

Goodwin also mentions that the increase in short-term rentals has led to more overcrowding on the beach and fewer parking spaces for locals.

The mayor’s recommendations have not yet been passed by the Folly Beach Council.

Goodwin says he expects them to go through several changes before they are put up for the council’s vote in the summer.

