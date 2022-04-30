Gamecocks win pitcher’s duel over Alabama; clinch series

COLUMBIA – The University of South Carolina baseball team broke a 1-all tie with a run in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Gamecocks earned a series win over Alabama with a 2-1 victory Friday night (April 29) at Founders Park.

Kevin Madden gave Carolina a 1-0 lead in the third with a solo home run. The game remained at 1-0 until the top of the eighth as Dominic Tamez singled home Jim Jarvis.

Matthew Becker got a pop out and strikeout to keep the score at 1-1.

Evan Stone led off the bottom of the eighth with a walk. He stole second and moved to third on a throwing error. He then trotted home on Brandt Belk’s sacrifice fly to left. Becker then retired the Crimson Tide in order in the ninth as the Gamecocks picked up their eighth SEC win.

Noah Hall was outstanding for the Gamecocks, allowing just three hits with no runs and eight strikeouts in seven innings of work. Becker earned the win, striking out a pair in two innings of relief.

Andrew Eyster had two hits to lead Carolina’s offense.

POSTGAME NOTES

The home run by Madden was hit fifth of the season and second in SEC play.

Hall now has a 3.09 ERA and a .231 opponent’s batting average in league contests.

Brandt Belk saw his 27-game reached base streak snapped in Friday’s game.

Carolina earns its third home series win. The Gamecocks now have series wins over Vanderbilt, Ole Miss and Alabama at Founders Park.

UP NEXT

Carolina and Alabama wrap up the three-game series on Saturday afternoon (April 30) at noon. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

