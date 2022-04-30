No. 16 Louisville defeats Clemson 7-2

LOUISVILLE, KY. – Jared Poland totaled a career-high 13 strikeouts to lead No. 10 Louisville to a 7-2 victory over Clemson in the series opener at Jim Patterson Stadium on Friday night.

Poland (3-2) earned the win by allowing just three hits, no runs and one walk in a career-long 8.0 innings pitched. Tiger starter Mack Anglin (4-4) suffered the loss, as he yielded seven hits, seven runs (four earned) and four walks with three strikeouts in 4.2 innings pitched.

The Cardinals (29-12, 12-7 ACC) scored a run in the second inning on Isaac Humphrey’s sacrifice fly, then they scored three unearned runs in the third inning after a costly Tiger error with two outs. Louisville extended its lead with three runs in the fifth inning. Blake Wright lined a two-run double in the ninth inning to put Clemson on the scoreboard.

Max Wagner, who went 3-for-4, extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a first-inning double for the Tigers (28-15, 6-12 ACC).

The series continues Saturday at 1 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

