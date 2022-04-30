SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

No. 16 Louisville defeats Clemson 7-2

Clemson baseball
Clemson baseball
By Clemson Athletics
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 12:56 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, KY. – Jared Poland totaled a career-high 13 strikeouts to lead No. 10 Louisville to a 7-2 victory over Clemson in the series opener at Jim Patterson Stadium on Friday night.

Poland (3-2) earned the win by allowing just three hits, no runs and one walk in a career-long 8.0 innings pitched. Tiger starter Mack Anglin (4-4) suffered the loss, as he yielded seven hits, seven runs (four earned) and four walks with three strikeouts in 4.2 innings pitched.

The Cardinals (29-12, 12-7 ACC) scored a run in the second inning on Isaac Humphrey’s sacrifice fly, then they scored three unearned runs in the third inning after a costly Tiger error with two outs. Louisville extended its lead with three runs in the fifth inning. Blake Wright lined a two-run double in the ninth inning to put Clemson on the scoreboard.

Max Wagner, who went 3-for-4, extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a first-inning double for the Tigers (28-15, 6-12 ACC).

The series continues Saturday at 1 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department says they are searching for 7-year-old Dmaine Smalls...
North Charleston Police searching for 2 missing children
Officers responded to the intersection of Huger and King Streets around 5:42 p.m. Friday...
Police: 1 injured after crash ejects driver from golf cart
Elizabeth Baker says video shows a car pulling up and someone taking one of her signs.
Real estate agent claims man stealing signs to give friends better chance at getting home
Coroner Chase Ridgeway says Mark Dennis Ouellette, 65, of Murrells Inlet, was found dead.
Coroner IDs Murrells Inlet man found in marsh
Bishop England High School is facing a new lawsuit after an employee was arrested for allegedly...
Bishop England HS faces new lawsuits after ex-employee charged with voyeurism

Latest News

Gamecocks baseball
Gamecocks win pitcher’s duel over Alabama; clinch series
VIDEO: The Citadel drops game one with UNCG
VIDEO: The Citadel drops game one with UNCG
VIDEO: CofC takes opener with Delaware, 13-2
VIDEO: CofC takes opener with Delaware, 13-2
Coastal Carolina baseball
Chanticleers clip the No. 17/24 Eagles 5-4 on Friday night