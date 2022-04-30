SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Overnight crash kills 1, injures 2 in Beaufort County

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that happened just after midnight on Saturday.

The crash involved two SUVs on U.S. 21 at approximately 12:05 a.m., Master Trooper Brian Lee said.

Troopers say a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling south on U.S. 21 was attempting to make a left turn onto Old Jericho Road when it collided with a 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe that was traveling north on U.S. 21.

The driver of the 2006 vehicle was killed, he said. The passenger of the 2006 Tahoe and the driver of the 2002 Tahoe were both taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.

The crash remained under investigation Saturday morning by the highway patrol’s Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the intersection of Huger and King Streets around 5:42 p.m. Friday...
Police: 1 injured after crash ejects driver from golf cart
The North Charleston Police Department says they are searching for 7-year-old Dmaine Smalls...
North Charleston Police searching for 2 missing children
Coroner Chase Ridgeway says Mark Dennis Ouellette, 65, of Murrells Inlet, was found dead.
Coroner IDs Murrells Inlet man found in marsh
Elizabeth Baker says video shows a car pulling up and someone taking one of her signs.
Real estate agent claims man stealing signs to give friends better chance at getting home
Bishop England High School is facing a new lawsuit after an employee was arrested for allegedly...
Bishop England HS faces new lawsuits after ex-employee charged with voyeurism

Latest News

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources ask beachgoers to be aware of...
Sea turtle nesting season begins Sunday
Individuals will have an opportunity to discard unused and unwanted prescription drugs on...
Saturday is National Drug Takeback Day
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Sea turtle nesting season begins Sunday
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lowcountry agencies hold National Prescription Takeback Day