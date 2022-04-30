Overnight crash kills 1, injures 2 in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that happened just after midnight on Saturday.

The crash involved two SUVs on U.S. 21 at approximately 12:05 a.m., Master Trooper Brian Lee said.

Troopers say a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling south on U.S. 21 was attempting to make a left turn onto Old Jericho Road when it collided with a 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe that was traveling north on U.S. 21.

The driver of the 2006 vehicle was killed, he said. The passenger of the 2006 Tahoe and the driver of the 2002 Tahoe were both taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.

The crash remained under investigation Saturday morning by the highway patrol’s Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.

