Sea turtle nesting season begins Sunday

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Department of Natural Resources biologists and volunteers are gearing up for sea turtle nesting season, which officially begins Sunday.

Four sea turtle species nest on South Carolina beaches: loggerheads, greens, Kemp’s ridleys, and leatherbacks. All four species are classified as endangered or threatened and are protected under the Endangered Species Act in addition to local and state ordinances.

Sea turtle season officially runs from May 1 through October 31, with hatching beginning around the start of July, according to SCDNR’s website.

Sea turtle clutches average 120 eggs and hatch after approximately 60 days. Nesting females may remain in South Carolina waters and continue to nest every two weeks, laying up to six nests per season.

SCDNR officials say South Carolina beachgoers can help the state’s sea turtles by keeping beaches clean, turning beachfront lights out to avoid disorienting turtles, and giving all sea turtles and nests a wide and respectful berth when encountered on the beach.

Recent years have seen turtle nest numbers rebounding, though much remains to be done.

Last year was a successful nesting year for South Carolina’s sea turtle population, with 5,649 nests laid in 2021.

Because nesting exacts a high energy toll on the large reptiles, female sea turtles do not come ashore to lay eggs every year, which results in nesting fluctuations year to year.

The year 2019 broke all records with 8,795 nests, but 2018 saw just 2,767 nests.

Overall, sea turtle nest numbers across the Southeast have trended up over the past decade, making biologists across the region optimistic that these threatened reptiles are beginning to recover after several decades of conservation efforts.

People who violate federal law by harming or interfering with sea turtles or their nests can be subject to civil penalties of up to $25,000 and up to a year’s imprisonment.

If you see a sick, injured or dead sea turtle or a disturbed nest, report it to SCDNR by calling 1-800-922-5431 so that staff/volunteers can respond as soon as possible.

