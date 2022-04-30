SC Lottery
UNCG 4, The Citadel 0

The Citadel Baseball
The Citadel Baseball(Live 5 News)
By The Citadel Athletics
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel offense was slowed on Saturday as the Bulldogs fell 4-0 to UNCG inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: UNCG 4, The Citadel 0

Records: UNCG (19-24, 4-7 SoCon), The Citadel (22-20, 2-9 SoCon)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: UNCG leads 2-0

How it Happened

· The Spartans got the offense going in the first inning as Kennedy Jones tripled to start the game and scored on a Hunter Windish double. With two outs, UNCG scored an unearned run on a double steal.

· UNCG added to the lead in the fifth inning on a two-run single off the bat of Mitchell Smith.

Inside the Box Score

· Cameron Reeves (2-6) suffered the loss after allowing four runs, three earned on eight hits over 6.0 innings.

· Chace Cooper was the first out of the bullpen and allowed just one hit over 2.0 shutout innings.

· Will Bastian came in with two on and nobody out in the ninth and was able to get the first hitter to line into a double play before striking out the next hitter.

· Austin Parsley (7-3) picked up the win after tossing a complete-game one-hit shutout.

On Deck

The teams close out the three-game series Sunday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

