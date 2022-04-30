CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel jumped out to an early lead, but UNCG rallied back to defeat the Bulldogs 6-3 Friday night inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: UNCG 6, The Citadel 3

Records: UNCG (18-24, 3-7 SoCon), The Citadel (22-19, 2-8 SoCon)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: UNCG leads 1-0

How it Happened

· The Bulldogs wasted little time in getting the bats going as Dylan Costa, Tilo Skole and Ryan McCarthy singled to load the bases. Noah Mitchell drew a bases-loaded walk before Travis Lott hit the next pitch into left center for a two-run single.

· UNCG got back into the game in the fourth after a throwing error on a bunt single allowed a run to score before a bases-loaded walk to Ethan McKay scored a second run.

· The Spartans tied the game in the fifth inning on a two-out RBI single up the middle from Mitchell Smith.

· UNCG took the lead in the seventh inning as Greg Hardison delivered a sacrifice fly to left and Smith followed with a RBI double to right.

· The Spartans added an insurance run in the ninth on a RBI single from Press Cavanaugh.

Inside the Box Score

· The Bulldogs sent all nine hitters to the plate in the first inning, scoring three runs.

· Ryan McCarthy went 2-for-4 with a run scored.

· Travis Lott finished 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

· Tilo Skole had a bunt single and scored a run. It was his sixth bunt hit of the season.

· Jordan Beatson (2-4) took the loss after allowing three runs on five hits over 3.0 innings.

· Alex Hoppe (6-2) picked up the win after striking out four over 3.2 shutout innings.

On Deck

The teams play the middle game of the three-game series Saturday at 2 p.m.

