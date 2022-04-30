Victim identified in deadly shooting reported at Columbia apartment complex

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fatal shooting has been confirmed at an apartment complex in Columbia.

The Columbia Police Department says officers were called to the scene just before 11:00 p.m. on Friday night.

They say upon arrival, they found a female who had been fatally shot.

The woman has been identified as Tiana Jones, 24, of Columbia, SC by Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford.

#ColumbiaPDSC investigators continue to determine who fatally shot a female at Latimer Manor Apts. last night. Officers received a #Shotspotter alert & were dispatched to 100 Lorick Cir. just before 11:00 p.m. Have info? Contact @midlandcstopper anonymously or call 803.545.3525 pic.twitter.com/zKazfYZi0n — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) April 30, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.

The Columbia Police Department is asking for the community’s help with the investigation.

Call the hotline at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or Submit a tip via this website.

