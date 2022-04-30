Warming up with plenty of sunshine!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A nice weekend is on tap across the Lowcountry. High pressure will slowly slide off the Southeast coastline this weekend allowing for the wind turn out of the south increasing the temperatures and humidity. Overall, a beautiful stretch of weather is expected through early next week. There is a moderate risk of rip currents at the beaches this weekend. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. We warm into the low to mid 80s Sunday afternoon. Even warmer weather is expected for next week with highs in the mid to upper 80s by Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures eventually climb into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees by the middle of the week. Rain and storm chances remain isolated through the end of the week. A cold front could approach our area next Friday.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 82, Low 62.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Storm. High 85, Low 65.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Storm. High 86, Low 67.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Storm. High 89, Low 68.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89, Low 69.

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88, Low 70.

